Texas released their fall roster for 2022 today with Steve Sarkisian and his four player representatives arriving in Arlington for Big 12 Media Days. Football rosters are notoriously sketchy when it comes to truth telling. The other day Oklahoma State slot receiver Brenan Presley was discussing the substantial degree to which candy makes up his diet. A reporter asked if a teammate’s mention of him as 180 pounds was accurate. “I’m not 180, but I am strong!” replied Presley with a smile.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO