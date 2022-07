The singer, rapper and all-around life-celebrator Lizzo is back this week with the effervescent Special, an album about loving yourself and each other, and about treating one another with kindness and respect. She says she spent three years on the project and wrote more than 170 songs before trimming it down to a dozen tight tracks. We open this week's show with the banger "About Damn Time" and talk about why we're so excited to have her back.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO