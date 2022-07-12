ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Kings Extend Alex Edler

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Kings are bringing back a valuable veteran defenseman. Alexander Edler has signed a one-year, league-minimum $750,000 extension to stay in Southern California, per the team. The 35+ contract also has the potential to earn Edler an additional $750,000 in games played bonuses. Per PuckPedia, the contract also includes...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

