BEND, OR -- After nearly eight years as president and CEO of St. Charles Health System, Joe Sluka announced he will step down from the role. “I am so proud of this organization and the more than 4,500 employees who put their hearts into caring for our communities every single day. This is a very difficult decision,” Sluka said in a statement released by the health system. “At the same time, after leading through more than two years of a global pandemic and the corresponding recovery I feel it is time for me to step aside, recharge and provide the opportunity for new operational leaders to guide St. Charles forward.”

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO