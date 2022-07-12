Car vs Bicycle

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Lake Mary Rd and Dohmen Dr for an injury accident. One person has minor injuries. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police and medics are at a condo in the 5900 block of E Settlers Run for a person not breathing. Due to the nature of this call, updates will not be provided.
Flagstaff Police are being requested for traffic control at Cummings and Highway 89 for a deceased deer in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. Use caution in the area.
Flagstaff EMS is responding to the Aquaplex on 4th st for a person choking.
Flagstaff Police are at Wheeler Park 212 W Aspen for a complaint that someone is pointing pepper spray at another person. Officers are out with everyone involved now.
Flagstaff Police are responding to IHOP at 2654 E Route 66 for an intoxicated Native American female yelling and creating a disturbance inside the business.
This post was delayed until officers arrived and spoke with the suspect. At 10:52 AM, Flagstaff Police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block N Falcon Dr for a report of animal cruelty. Animal Control called Flagstaff Police stating they received a call from a subject saying he was hurting his cat and gave his address. Mental illness may be a factor. No further updates.
