MO-KAN Dragway 60th Anniversary Summer; The legendary Don Garlits returns this weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend the ’60th Anniversary Summer of MO-KAN Dragway’ continues with special guest, the father of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits.

Carl Blanton has owned MO-KAN since 1999. He is the second owner, purchasing it from cousins Ron and Jim Wilbert.

This weekend is almost a ‘full circle’ moment for Blanton. He recently shared a memory of his own as a young man growing up in Oklahoma.

“Don Garlits was in Tulsa with his National Challenge ’72 race. I won a contest to have breakfast with Don on Saturday morning. Now, 50 years later, Don will appear at our race track as we celebrate our 60th anniversary.” – Carl Blanton of MO-KAN Dragway

This isn’t the first time Garlits has been to MO-Kan. “ In 1982 and 1983 Don Garlits returned to Mo-Kan to square off in a best of three match race with Les Shockley’s jet dragster. ”

The late Shockley would go on in 1984 to create the Shockwave Jet Truck. The same jet truck concept truck that would later sell to Darnell Racing, which recently crashed at a Michigan air show killing Missouri driver, Chris Darnell .

“ In 1982, Shockey came into the match race as the track record holder for speed at 274 mph! Shockley beat Garlits in all three runs as Garlits’ best times of 6.08, 6.09 and 6.11 were no match for Shockey who re-set both ends of the track record with a 5.99 at 276! 1983 was the re-match, but we have no official record of those results ,” MO-KAN states in a release of information.

This weekend at MO-Kan features Don Garlits, but also Nitro Chaos. As ground pounding $35,000 heads up battle as nitro burning dragsters, funny cars and fuel altereds take on each other outlaw style.

Also fans will have a chance to see, Jim Brewer’s Peacemaker Wheelstander, Sportsman Racing, and a Fireworks show both nights.

Friday – July 15

Pit Gate Opens @ 1 pm

Spectator Gate Opens @ 4 pm

Sportsman Test and Tune @ 6 pm

PRO Qualifying @ 7 + 9:30 pm

Wheelstander + Garlits Cackle @ 9 pm

Saturday – July 16

Gates Open @ 9 am

Sportsman Time Trials @ 10 am

PRO Final Qualifier @ 2 pm

PRO Eliminations Start @ 6 pm

Wheelstander + Garlits Cackle @ 9 pm

PRO Final Rounds @ 10 pm

Spectator Admission – pay at the gates

Friday $20 / Saturday $30

FAQ

NITRO CHAOS! So far we have 20+ nitro powered, ground pounding, 200+ machines! WHEELSTANDER! The Peacemaker Wheelstanding Truck! BIG DADDY! Veteran drag racer and industry innovator, Big Daddy Don Garlits will be on hand both days to meet and greet fans. He’ll also have Swamp Rat XII on hand to cackle both evenings! Plus! More bracket cars than should be allowed by law. Including Junior Dragsters and muscle cars you haven’t seen in decades!Friday: Gates at 4 pm, racing from 6 to 11 pm. Two rounds of Nitro Chaos qualifying @ 7 & 9:30 pm, Big Daddy cackle and wheelstander @ 9 pm! Saturday: Gates open at 9 am, bracket class racing starts at 10 am. Nitro Chaos final qualifying @ 2 pm, Eliminations @ 6, 8 and 10 pm. Big Daddy cackle and wheelstander @ 9 pm! Schedule is subject to change. , Friday: Admission is just $20, that includes your pit pass and kids 12 & under are free! Saturday: Admission is only $30, that includes pit pass and kids 12 & under are free! No, tickets are only sold at the gates. Any offer to sell you tickets here on Facebook is fraudulent. We try to kill the posts as quick as we can, but there’s only so much time we can spend on here. Don Garlits’ pit area with merchandise and Swamp Rat 12 will be located in the pro pits along the push road. A limited number of spots were available, at this point, they are sold out. No RVs or travel trailers along the fence, please. Yes! Please no glass containers. Yes! The Mo-Kan Concession will be open on the pit side. On the spectator side, behind the tower, there will be a smattering (Yes, a smattering!), of food trucks. Nitro Ice, Skinny Hen, Smack Dab, Gooden’s Tacos & More are all scheduled to be in attendance! Yes, but they must be on a leash at all times. Also, this is a loud and busy environment, some dogs not like that and would be better off at home. Tent camping is permitted, however there are a few things that each camper must and must not do. Anyone staying overnight must have a 2-day wristband for Friday and Saturday if camping Friday night. Camps may not be setup along the fence that faces the track. One hour after completion of racing is quiet time. Please respect others that are staying by keeping the noise to a minimum or security will ask you nicely the first time. // Yes! We have 25 dry spots for RVs available along the pit entry road. Cost is $50. Spots are first come, first served.

Sponsors presenting this 60th Anniversary Summer include: DMP Awnings , Twisted Shifterz , 360-Steel , Wulff Pumps , DeezNuts Lug Nuts, Triple C Agency.com and Red Line Shirt Club .

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.