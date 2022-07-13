ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man critically injured after two gunmen fire 45 shots outside Philadelphia store

By Bob Brooks
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Philadelphia police are searching for the gunmen who fired at least 45 gunshots, injuring a man outside a store Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.

Video obtained by Action News showed the two gunmen pull up in a dark-colored SUV and unleash a barrage of bullets.

Police say the male victim crawled into the corner store after being shot multiple times.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

A van parked outside was riddled with bullets. At least six bullets flew into the corner store with seven people inside, including two teenagers, but police said no one was struck.

"We found 45 spent shell casings on the sidewalk right in front of this variety store and half of the spent shell casings are rifle rounds," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small says one of the shooters used a semi-automatic rifle and the other used a handgun.

Johaly Arias, who runs a summer camp nearby, says she travels to the store with the kids for ice cream almost every day.

"It's not safe right now. It's really dangerous. Having a summer camp, parents leave their kids at the summer camp and you come over to get ice cream for the kids -- it's really dangerous," said Arias.

She adds she doesn't want to entertain the thought of this happening with her kids there.

Arias also has a message for the shooters.

"Guys, you have to be careful with the community and think about your family. Let's try to keep this community safe for all of us," said Arias.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Theodora Torpey
2d ago

It's open season for criminals,..The DA isn't going to prosecute and if anyone knows the laws are the criminals, and they also know that gun laws for abiding citizens are the only thing that is gonna happen,,..When criminals are not being arrested and prosecuted, this is going to be the "norm" ..thanks Mayor and DA,.you both belong with the criminals, since you both have their side,..

