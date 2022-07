The arrival of Ed Donatell in Minnesota is a welcome sight for Minnesota Vikings fans. As the new defensive coordinator for the team, he hopes to return the Purple defense to its once vaulted status as one of the best defenses in the league. Former coach Mike Zimmer had the defense hitting on all cylinders from 2016-2019 when they were one of the most feared defenses in the league.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO