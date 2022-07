Mahoney State Park, located between Omaha and Lincoln, offers 700 acres to explore. The Mahoney State Park cabins offer an ideal getaway. I love to get outside in the summertime! There’s nothing like completely unplugging, getting away from all the online noise, and enjoying the great outdoors. One of the best places to appreciate nature where I live in Omaha, Nebraska, is Mahoney State Park. Located halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, Mahoney offers over 700 acres to explore. There are a variety of activities in the park, and quite a bit to discover in the surrounding area. You’ll find Platte River State Park, The Strategic Air and Space Museum, Wildlife Safari Park, and Iron Horse Golf Club nearby.

