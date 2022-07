Get ready to have the time of your life all over again. Dirty Dancing is returning to the movie theaters to mark its 35th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, screenings of Dirty Dancing are coming to theaters across the South, slated for August 14 and August 17, A Southern Thing reported. For those intent on doing the math, the film first premiered in 1987. The Oscar-winning movie, which stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, introduced the world to Baby and Johnny and the greatest dance recital ever held at Kellerman's family camp.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO