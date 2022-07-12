ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Commentary: Declining red knots need our help

By Nolan Schillerstrom
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the Palmetto State plays a vital role in one of Mother Nature’s most impressive feats, when countless red knots flock to the S.C. coast as part of their annual 19,000-mile migration. After leaving their South American wintering grounds, these brilliantly colored shorebirds arrive on our shores in early March...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina jobs update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Jobless claims in South Carolina are up. State employment officials say more than 2,200 South Carolinians are claiming first-time unemployment. That’s an increase of more than 600 claims from the week before. Richland County reporting the second highest total of claims this week, according to official...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Post and Courier

Election forecasters says GOP likely to dominate South Carolina, Georgia a toss-up

Current predictions say that Republicans will once again triumph in South Carolina's U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor races and that neighboring Georgia is a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight, ElectionBettingOdds.com and RealClearPolitics maintain websites that update predictions daily, hourly or by the minute for the 2022 elections. U.S. Senate. FiveThirtyEight, ElectionBettingOdds.com and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Seabrook Island, SC
counton2.com

SCDNR: Heavy rains lift drought in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced that drought conditions have improved in many counties across the state after a period of heavy rainfall. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee met July 13 and downgraded drought status for 29 counties. In...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Hold Sullivan’s Island leaders accountable

Based on a recent Post and Courier article, it appears that Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke and Mayor Pat O’Neil allowed a work environment to become hostile enough for an employee to resign and sue the town after its tepid response to her sexual harassment complaint. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Knot#Volunteers#Birds#Arctic#Crab#Palmetto State#South American
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
saobserver.com

THE ‘EASILY’ FOOLED

The slave owners of South Carolina had a real problem with the election of Abraham Lincoln. On December 20, 1860, South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union and they did it in such a way as to reveal their true reasons for secession and eventually the Civil War. Just before the official act to secede, South Carolina slave owners banded together to start the “1860 Association” which printed tens of thousands of brochures with the title being “The Doom of Slavery.” Rare copies and reprints of this horrid material still exist and point to the belief that the slave owners were deathly afraid that Lincoln was going to abolish slavery in the South. This would have ended their exploitative capitalist system and placed Black people in a position to enjoy freedom so long promised. In an eerie replication of history, the insurrectionists of the modern-day riot at the Capitol on January 6th were attempting this just like in 1860. This seems to be where Trump got his criminal idea of overthrowing the government with his racist minions.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
mountpleasantmagazine.com

A Memorable Mission: The Ballad of The Hunley Submarine

“Sullivan’s Island—A more comfortable place could not be found,” said Lt. George Dixon. Dixon was the commanding officer of the H.L. Hunley, the Confederate submarine whose base of operations was at Breach Inlet in 1864. The crew that worked on the submarine was based in Mount Pleasant.
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
holycitysinner.com

USDA, South Carolina Sign Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement to Support Underserved Producers and Communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
AGRICULTURE
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Lake In North Carolina

North Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Post and Courier

Frozen custard shop opens third SC spot in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — Sweet-toothed residents of the Golden Strip now have another option for dessert. Andy’s Frozen Custard, an chain with roots in the Midwest, opened in Simpsonville on July 13. From sundaes to splits, jackhammers to concretes, the restaurant serves a number of menu items revolving around the frozen treat.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

World-class Michelin workforce training program now open to all S.C. manufacturers

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pillar of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP) to make its renowned technical maintenance training programs available to all manufacturers in the state. For more than 40 years, Michelin’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Opens to Traffic

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former US Congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy