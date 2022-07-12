CPSB UNIFORM

On May 24, a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth-grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him. Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in. Weeks after the shooting, questions remain about how and why police armed with rifles and bulletproof shields waited so long. Authorities have given shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded, and the fallout has driven recriminations and rifts between local and state authorities. During a May 27 news conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw said the commander on the scene — school district police Chief Pete Arredondo — made the “wrong decision” not to send officers in sooner.

