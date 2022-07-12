CPSB UNIFORM

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand for air conditioning repairs is ramping up during the summer months, and supply chain issues may...

The Associated Press

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey took over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association on Friday in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took the reins as chair of the National Governors Association from departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The states are also in the midst of an era of state-against-state legal battles over abortion access. The association meeting was held in Maine, where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with other states’ investigations into abortions. Hutchinson has signed off on a near-total ban of abortion for his state. Members of the association sounded a cooperative tone at the meeting, and Murphy encouraged members to prioritize working together.
ARTnews

Maryland Institute of Art Issues Layoffs Following Unionization Efforts

Click here to read the full article. The Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in Baltimore, one of the leading art schools in the U.S., announced employee layoffs just a few weeks after its staff unionized. The news comes roughly two months after employees working across various departments voted 86–17 on to join SEIU Local 500 on May 24. Staff learned of the cuts just two days after the representatives for the newly-formed union petitioned the school’s administration to enter into negotiations before issuing changes to employee working conditions, Artforum reported Thursday. The restructuring move is poised to cut around 10 percent...
Nevada State
Nevada Government

