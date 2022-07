DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so. A judge on Thursday granted a prosecutor’s request to revoke bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters after learning that she had traveled to Nevada. But Peters’ lawyer asked the judge to cancel the warrant because she didn’t know about the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. Peters has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false theories about the 2020 election and is accused of tampering with voting equipment. She has denied wrongdoing.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO