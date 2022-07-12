ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bob Evans CEO dies

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steven A. Davis, 64, who served nine years as CEO of New Albany-based Bob Evans, has died.

According to a press release, Davis, who was the first Black person to run the company, died Sunday.

Steven A. Davis

Davis’ career consists of several stints as a chief executive and board member, including time as CEO of the Board for Bob Evans Farms, Inc. from 2006 to 2015.

In addition, Davis served as chairman of the board for Bob Evans Farms, Inc. from 2006 to 2014; president of Long John Silver’s and A&W All American Food restaurants from 2002 to 2006; and senior vice president of Pizza Hut from 1999 to 2002.

“We thank all of the love and support we are receiving from the business community both locally and
nationally and appreciate the outpouring of condolences from our friends here in Columbus and beyond,”
said Davis’ wife Lynnda in a statement.

At the time of his death, Davis was serving as a member of the board of directors for a number of companies including American Eagle Outfitters, Marathon Petroleum, Albertsons, and PPG Industries. Davis also served on the International Board of Directors for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

In addition to his wife, Davis is survived by his three daughters, Brittany, Stephanie, and Cassaundra; and his four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

