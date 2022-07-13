Authorities Warn of Fraud After Senior Citizen Scammed Out of Nearly $300K

GLENVIEW, Ill (CBS) – Glenview police are searching for the person who robbed an antique store Thursday morning. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Antiques by GK, located at 1705 Glenview Road around 10:25 a.m. Initial reports say a male entered the store and threatened two employees with an edged weapon. He tied up both employees and stole an unknown amount of jewelry, police said. The suspect was described as a black male with a large build, wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap, and a mask. He was last seen heading westbound on Dewes Street in a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.The employees were not injured. Police believe the robbery was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public. This incident is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department's Investigations Unit.Anyone with information or surveillance/doorbell video regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

GLENVIEW, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO