North Aurora, IL

Authorities Warn of Fraud After Senior Citizen Scammed Out of Nearly $300K

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Aurora Police confirm they are investigating one of the largest imposter scams they have ever seen after a senior resident was robbed of nearly $300,000. Henriette Schmule,74, says she got a call in mid-May that was was both scary and convincing. She says that the person on the other end...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments

Mary Pfeiffer
3d ago

If anyone gets any call like this do not send any money, the first thing to do is whoever they say they are call the actual place. Do not use the number they provide. Or if you are not sure call the cops.



 

walls102.com

Veterans group collecting donations victim of theft in Morris

MORRIS – A Grundy County veterans group was the victim of theft during a donations collection event outside a retailer in Morris. The Morris Police Department say they were called on Thursday afternoon to a retailer in the 300 block of US Route 6 for a theft in progress. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store and a subject jumped out, took the donation bucket and fled the area allegedly at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported during the theft. The Minooka Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle later on I-80 and took three individuals into custody and charged them with a Class 3 Felony for Theft over $500. Officials say the bucket and donations were recovered and will be returned to the veterans group.
MORRIS, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Federal authorities found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robert Crimo III is facing murder charges after seven people died during a sniper attack at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade. After the mass shooting there were no bombs found along the parade route, even as federal agents searched the landscape. The I-Team has been told by multiple sources, in and out of enforcement, that explosive evidence was found at a family home linked to the accused shooter. That material is in the hands of the FBI.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
CHICAGO, IL
North Aurora, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police take report of unauthorized recording in bathroom

Oswego police on Wednesday took a report of unauthorized recording in the bathroom of the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police say a juvenile was recorded using the bathroom without his consent. It happened around eight Wednesday night. Police describe the suspect as white with a...
OSWEGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Vehicle hijacked from couple at gunpoint in North Riverside

No one was hurt during a vehicular hijacking that took place in the 2200 block of Burr Oak Avenue in North Riverside early in the morning on July 13, police have reported. According to police, at about 5:25 a.m., a couple was loading a white Audi Q5 with luggage when they reportedly observed a someone walking south past them from Cermak Road.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
cwbchicago.com

#27: Concealed carry holder shot man who opened fire on his car at McDonald’s, prosecutors say. (The ‘man’ has 3 pending felony cases in juvenile court)

A 19-year-old man who has three felony juvenile cases pending was shot three times by a concealed carry holder after he opened fire on the man’s car in a McDonald’s parking lot Tuesday, prosecutors said. The victim, 49, and his 11-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, were both unharmed.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead in home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation for a Chicago police officer Friday morning. The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Accused Of Battery Against First Responders In Ottawa

While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of finding a lot more trouble. Twenty-year-old Michael Murphy was booked into the La Salle County Jail on Wednesday. He was initially stopped by Ottawa officers Monday and arrested for DUI. To make matters worse, Murphy allegedly got violent and picked up three counts of aggravated battery. He needs $5,000 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Who Threatened To Shoot North Coast Music Fest Was Arrested For Attacking Mom, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A man who authorities say threatened to shoot up the North Coast Music Festival was caught because he attacked his mother, officials said. The suburban Bridgeview festival warned Tuesday someone had made a threat on social media against people and musical acts set to perform. Algonquin police said Daniel Susma, 28, was behind the threat — and that he’d already been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was arrested Thursday in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed antique store in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill (CBS) – Glenview police are searching for the person who robbed an antique store Thursday morning. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Antiques by GK, located at 1705 Glenview Road around 10:25 a.m. Initial reports say a male entered the store and threatened two employees with an edged weapon. He tied up both employees and stole an unknown amount of jewelry, police said. The suspect was described as a black male with a large build, wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap, and a mask. He was last seen heading westbound on Dewes Street in a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.The employees were not injured. Police believe the robbery was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public. This incident is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department's Investigations Unit.Anyone with information or surveillance/doorbell video regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.
GLENVIEW, IL
