James Estel Judy, 79, of Oakland, Md., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va. James was born on June 4, 1943, the son of the late Charlie and Julia Judy. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Judy who passed away on January 1, 1983; brother, Ivan Judy; sisters-in-law, Joy Ann Judy and Ollie Judy; brothers-in-law, Paul Hedrick, Alva Nelson, and Norman Landis.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO