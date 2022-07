Betty Jo May Hartsfield Caliguire, 92, died, Sunday July 10, 2022, at The Brian Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Low Moor, Va. Born Feb. 12, 1930, in Macksville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Homer Angus and Arvella Harper May. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Leo Hartsfield; her second husband, John G. Caliguire; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Warner and Charles Jones Warner.

PETERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO