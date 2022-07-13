ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Takeaways from the Lubbock City Council meeting Tuesday

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

The Lubbock City Council met Tuesday, adjusting the city's budget in response to rising fuel costs, transferring a dozen tracts of land from a federal agency and appointing a long-time council member to the Hope Center committee.

Here are a few key takeaways from the meeting.

Council amends budget to cope with rising fuel costs

The City Council voted to amend the city budget to move more than $2 million of reserve funds into general and enterprise funds to cover the rising costs of gas, diesel and electricity.

The amendment will move $430,000 to electricity accounts, $716,192 to unleaded fuel accounts and $1,002,505 for diesel fuel. Those amounts come from reserve fund balances for the respective funds, which were set aside during the budgeting process in case of cost increases.

"This is where we now see the inflationary pressures that have caught up to the city on some of the most common items that we need," City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said Tuesday. "From the budget we prepared and voted on 11 months ago, natural gas from the market is up 100 percent, diesel is up 72 percent and unleaded fuel is up 57 percent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BZNT_0gdcKvM900

City will take ownership of Urban Renewal land

The council authorized the transfer of deeds for 12 tracts of land to the city from the federal Urban Renewal Agency. These tracts are located near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, Lubbock City Cemetery and in various parks.

The 12 tracts of land are already currently maintained by the City of Lubbock, so the city will not see any fiscal impact from the transfer.

"You might call this a bit of a cleanup," Atkinson said.

After the transfer of these tracts, the URA will have 64 remaining parcels in Lubbock, which can be sold for redevelopment or transferred to the city in the future.

Joy appointed to Hope Center committee

The City Council appointed Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to the steering committee for a new mental health diversion center, which will be a joint venture between several stakeholders in the community.

The so-called Hope Center will serve individuals dealing with a mental health crisis and will be better equipped to treat mental health-related emergencies than jails or emergency rooms, Atkinson said.

The to-be-constructed center is a joint venture between the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, University Medical Center and Covenant Health — collectively known as the West Texas Mental Health Collaborative. The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County both previously allocated $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Takeaways from the Lubbock City Council meeting Tuesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Lubbock County, TX
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bucketheads shared video of theft, asks help in theft case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage caught two suspects pulling merchandise off store shelves at Bucketheads, a boutique located in the South Plains Mall, on July 8. A police report was filed and said two suspects walked around the store and were seen pulling items off shelves. A customer witnessed...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#West Texas#The Lubbock City Council#The Hope Center Committee#The City Council#Urban Renewal Agency
fox34.com

Injured child rushed to hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon with moderate injuries. An emergency call was made at 4 p.m. from the Garden Apartments, which is at 65th Dr. and Ave. P. Multiple police units are on the scene. There is no word on how...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: police arrest Friday murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Police Department has arrested Maria Rodriguez in connection to the death of Michael Rozboril. Police say Rodriguez tried to steal items from Lluvia’s Imports near 34th and University. Rozboril, an employee, tried to confront her and leapt onto her hood...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Coming soon to Lubbock: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill with special guest Bone Thugs N Harmony

LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy