The California Nurses Association and the University of California have agreed on a new three-year contract that was ratified by a majority of the more than 17,000 nurses who work in UC medical and student health facilities, both sides announced today.The agreement takes effect immediately and will run through Oct. 31, 2025. The prior contract was set to expire this fall."We believe this agreement recognizes the dedication, professionalism and quality of our nursing staff, and the extraordinary challenges they have faced for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Letitia Silas, UC's executive director of systemwide labor...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO