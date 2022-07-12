Covered in Kern: United Way of Kern County hosts Professional Development Community Conference

Sponsored Content by Bakersfield Community Health Center. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Program Director, Yanis Almanza and Business Development Manager, Todd Jeffries with Bakersfield Community Health Center, an adult day activity center that promotes overall health through the many services they provide. For more information and to learn...
Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk, 47, dies on the line of duty. Bakersfield City Council moves forward with catalytic converter ordinance. Washburn fire update: No large Sequoias have been damaged. The fire is 23 percent contained.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Energy storage facilities will be an important asset to help decarbonize the electrical grid and the California Energy Commission took a step forward Wednesday by ordering staff to begin the process of certifying a compressed-air energy storage facility in Kern County. Once built it will be one of the largest in the world.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the increase in gas prices the crime of gas siphoning has become a growing concern in Kern County. Gas theft can occur anywhere whether it be on your driveway at home, or any other place you park your vehicle. That is why the Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone ways to protect their property.
Editor’s note: This story has been edited to clarify that applications are being accepted for the BFD reserves program. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is accepting applications for open positions in the firefighter reserve program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a driver’s license, high school diploma or […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County recently returned to the "high" risk level for COVID-19 meaning everyone regardless of vaccine status should wear masks when indoors out in public. 23ABC spoke with a public health official to see how much of a concern this recent rise in cases really...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield bar La Catrina had its liquor license "indefinitely" suspended by Alcohol Beverage Control following investigations by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street. According to a statement from the KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 263,145 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,478 deaths, and 248,513 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 686,774 negative COVID-19 tests and 263,145 positive tests, while 957 tests are […]
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
Public safety officers – including a fire department helicopter – escorted the body of Station 23 Fire Captain Brian Falk from the tiny westside oil town to the county coroner’s office in east Bakersfield, where more than 100 firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and EMTs waited to offer a somber greeting and participate in a brief ceremony.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening. It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six months inmates, throughout the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR) have used their artistic skills to hand-paint skateboards for children, according to a press release from CDCR. Jessie Milo, 42, is one of the incarcerated artists at California State Prison-Corcoran.
(NEXSTAR) – A new study found that three California cities rank in the top 10 when it comes to the the highest average pedestrian deaths – and such fatalities are part of a nationwide trend that is just getting worse. “While the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic upended many aspects...
The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant. Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
