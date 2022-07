NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From Hammond High to the Hall of Fame, for LSU’s Kim Mulkey, the game of basketball has brought her on an ‘unbelievable ride.’. “My resume is just…what have I not had the honor to do and be a part of, both as a player, as an assistant coach, as a head coach? I’ve just been blessed,” Mulkey said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO