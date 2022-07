Sumter County and its municipalities met on July 11, 2022, to further negotiate the amount of Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) each entity would receive for the next ten years. LOST funds are a “penny tax” which are collected throughout Sumter County and every ten years all the municipalities and the county decide how those monies should be split. There are nine criteria which help guide the separate entities to determine if their “part of the pie” should be adjusted. Among some of the considerations are where the tax is being generated, what services the entities are responsible for, and the populations of the entities. Between Sumter County and Americus, about 95% of the funds are accounted for, with Americus receiving about 44% of those funds.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO