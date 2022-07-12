ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

This adventure for kids doesn't require a plane ticket or sunscreen

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Looking for a fun adventure for children this summer that doesn't require a plane ticket or sunscreen?. That adventure is waiting for you at the Salt Lake City...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstories.com

PIZZA PERFECT: A Trio of Can’t-Miss Pizza Joints

I’ve written numerous times about excellent pizza purveyors in our area, and you can find those in the online archives at the Utah Stories website. This week, I’m just doing a quick take on three pizza places that I really love but haven’t written about, and which might not yet be on your radar.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Family Fun with Fox 13 to help you get in the Pioneer Day spirit

Your family can walk in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers in a festive and commemorative hike. The First Encampment Hike follows Emigration Creek through beautiful neighborhoods in Salt Lake City. As you walk, and walk, and walk, points of interest will be described and your family can enjoy food from the era. The hike begins at Donner Park at 7am on Saturday, July 16. Click here for more information.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Pace's Dairy Ann in Bountiful

"Pace’s Dairy Ann is a family-run fast food restaurant established in 1957 in Bountiful, Utah. We offer high-quality burgers and classic fast food as well as unique and traditional ice cream treats at reasonable prices." Visit them today!. https://pacesdairyann.com/
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Using every last drop, Utahns get creative to conserve water

NORTHERN UTAH, Utah (ABC4) – As the drought continues to take its toll on the state, Utahns have adapted to watering their lawns just enough to help them survive during the hottest months of the year. State officials have also asked Utahns to reduce use of culinary water, or the water used inside the home, when […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Oceans#Adventure#Nature Center#Great Salt Lake#The Main City Library
utahrealtygroup.com

4273 W Harvest Moon Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009

Stunning home located in Country Crossing!! Enjoy beautiful views from the large front porch of a secluded 10 acre park right across the street. Every season brings new activities from sledding, to sports, a private pavilion, and fun park equipment. This fully renovated home is a true masterpiece. Every room has been meticulously designed with stunning views outside of every picturesque new window. New carpet throughout, fresh paint both exterior and interior. New epoxy garage floor. An open concept family room/kitchen with a formal dining room and living room. Basement kitchenette. Tons of storage. Huge driveway with lots of parking, including RV. A meticulously manicured yard with beautiful raised garden boxes that are already producing fruits and vegetables. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a beautiful home on a large lot only a few homes outside of Daybreak - without the HOA fees.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah's first Baya Bar opens in Millcreek

It's one location with two fantastic businesses; Twisted sugar and Baya Bar. While Twisted Sugar is not new to Utah (first location opened in 2015 in Layton, Utah) this is the first Baya Bar in Utah!. Baya Bar started in 2016 in Brooklyn, NY and is all about custom made...
MILLCREEK, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
ABC 4

Know before you go this weekend; What’s new at Bountiful Handcart days!

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Davis County’s most enjoyable community festivals and parades is coming up this Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th – Bountiful Handcart Days. But there are some changes you should know about before you go. Traditionally, Handcart Days falls right before the Days of ’47, but this year, organizers bumped it up a bit earlier in the month.. so be mindful of that.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Where you can get traditional Mexican cuisine in Utah's mountains

You can enjoy some traditional Mexican food, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Utah's mountains. Tarahumara is nestled between three world-class ski resorts in Park City, Utah. Rich stopped by to check out the menu and learn a little more about the name. Tarahumara is an Indian tribe in the...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Sarah Cummings on living in Park City

Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah County Fairs as We Know Them Are Disappearing

Rows and rows of metal food carts gleaming in the sun, booths and tables piled-high with myriad arts and crafts for sale, music blaring from a range of makeshift stages, 4-H kids leading their hand-raised livestock to the auction block, petting zoos, the booming drawl of the rodeo announcer, the intermingled scents of fried food, disturbed earth, leather and manure—it must be the county fair.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy