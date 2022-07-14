ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Officer identified in Warren Co. shooting; Coroner IDs suspect

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25O22o_0gdarGmr00

WARREN COUNTY — A Clearcreek Twp. police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night, while the suspected shooter was killed after another officer returned gunfire, according to investigators.

The officer, who police identified Wednesday afternoon as Officer Eric Ney, was shot in the head during the incident Tuesday night, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said.

Ney is a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Twp. force.

“His shot was to the head, we’re not sure quite how it’s going to turn out yet,” Terrill said.

Ney was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where Terrill said he is in stable but critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Officers were first called to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 5900 block of state Route 48, which is south of Lower Springboro Road Tuesday night.

Terrill said when they received the call for a domestic incident, police were told about an individual “ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.” He said police have received multiple calls to that location, according to our news partners at WCPO.

After Ney was shot, another officer returned fire, killing the suspected shooter, Terrill said. The officer who returned fire was not identified.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified Mark Evers, 65, as the man shot and killed by the officer. Evers’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Terrill said Clearcreek Twp. has never had an officer-involved shooting before. He mentioned previous officer deaths, including one who was killed by a drunk driver.

“It’s been tough for us,” Terrill said. “Going to be a tough night for us.”

A news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and will feature updates from both Terrill and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Guest
6d ago

I am praying that the officer who was shot in the head recovers completely. But he has no brain trauma, that he does not lose his memory, and that does not impair any of his other functions. I think everyone should pray for him.

Reply(1)
6
Rachel Keltner
6d ago

Prayers for the officer that was shot, and his family. Prayers for the officer who had to shoot the suspect, and her family. Prayers for the suspect, and family. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Related
WLWT 5

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Highland County has been identified as Richard Jean Poulin, 58, of Hillsboro. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says it was requested by the Highland County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI said the incident began as a traffic violation stop. A subsequent pursuit ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, at which point the shooting occurred.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ids#Domestic Violence#Coroner#Violent Crime#Warren Co#The Clearcreek Twp#Miami Valley Hospital#The Intensive Care Unit#Wcpo
Fox 19

Police: SUV fled Butler Co. crash that severely injured couple

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV that fled a serious crash last week. The crash happened last Thursday, July 14, according to the Trenton Police Department, leaving an “elderly couple” with severe injuries. Police reference the crash in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police arrest Miami County man wielding an axe

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Ludlow Falls was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene of the crash with an axe. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a 44-year-old man was taken into custody after his vehicle went out of control on Peters Road. Miami Valley Today reported that the vehicle went off the side of the road, rolled twice and ended up in the ditch. The man then fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the vehicle.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor facing rape charges

DAYTON — A man who served as an assistant prosecutor in Montgomery County for 22 years is now facing multiple charges, including rape. A Montgomery County grand jury handed up an indictment against John Amos, 50, Friday for two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.
Fox 19

Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Employees at the Mason hotel where a jail escapee was shot by SWAT members last week describe the incident’s brutal aftermath. One housekeeper says she was made to continue her work cleaning rooms while the SWAT situation remained active. Her boyfriend, a maintenance man, says he has trauma from vacuuming up the blood stains afterward.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Driver charged in fatal March crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drive has been charged for a fatal crash back in March. Fuad David faces vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Trudy Bomar of Bethel was stopped at a light on SR 125 at Lindale Mount Holy Road when a GMC truck struck her from behind.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Dayton. Crews responded to the stabbing on South Van Lear Street just after 1:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. Dispatch tells us the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Man seriously injured following accident on Glenway Ave.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a serious accident that occurred on Sunday. According to authorities, the accident happened at 2626 Glenway Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Police say that Adelaja Ademuyewo, 64, was operating a 2004 Chevy Silverado west on Glenway Ave when he lost...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy