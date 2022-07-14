Officer identified in Warren Co. shooting; Coroner IDs suspect

WARREN COUNTY — A Clearcreek Twp. police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night, while the suspected shooter was killed after another officer returned gunfire, according to investigators.

The officer, who police identified Wednesday afternoon as Officer Eric Ney, was shot in the head during the incident Tuesday night, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said.

Ney is a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Twp. force.

“His shot was to the head, we’re not sure quite how it’s going to turn out yet,” Terrill said.

Ney was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where Terrill said he is in stable but critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Officers were first called to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 5900 block of state Route 48, which is south of Lower Springboro Road Tuesday night.

Terrill said when they received the call for a domestic incident, police were told about an individual “ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.” He said police have received multiple calls to that location, according to our news partners at WCPO.

After Ney was shot, another officer returned fire, killing the suspected shooter, Terrill said. The officer who returned fire was not identified.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified Mark Evers, 65, as the man shot and killed by the officer. Evers’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Terrill said Clearcreek Twp. has never had an officer-involved shooting before. He mentioned previous officer deaths, including one who was killed by a drunk driver.

“It’s been tough for us,” Terrill said. “Going to be a tough night for us.”

A news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and will feature updates from both Terrill and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

