Jackson County, OR

Jackson County Hearings Officer Public Hearings

jacksoncountyor.org
 3 days ago

PUBLIC HEARING: Consideration of the Planning Department’s tentative denial of an application to establish a church with an accessory outdoor amphitheater, grass field, concession building, and three shop...

jacksoncountyor.org

kezi.com

Douglas County land use restrictions to be tightened

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced today that guidelines for land use will be getting stricter starting July 15 in an effort to prevent wildfires. The DFPA is changing its public use restriction levels from low to moderate, effective Friday, July 15. The declaration will affect...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Sheriff's deputies to provide extra security at Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT — To ensure everyone's safety, law enforcement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office will be present each night of the Jackson County Fair. “We are working in close collaboration with the other local law enforcement agencies Pro Probation and also with CYA security so there’s a lot of folks out here just to monitor things like that and just to make sure everybody has a good time and that no trouble occurs,” said Sergeant John Richmond, Jackson County Sheriff's Special Service Division.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Eagle Point, OR
Government
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Eagle Point, OR
Jackson County, OR
Government
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP NEARLY SIXTY PERCENT IN THE PAST WEEK

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is up nearly sixty percent over the previous week. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network showed 303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the week ending Wednesday. That compares to 189 new cases reported the previous week. While a large uptick, the new numbers are well under the highest weekly case count during the Delta variant surge last summer. Between August 26th and September 1st, 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. That was the highest weekly case count of the pandemic.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#The Planning Department
oregontoday.net

Murder for Hire, July 14

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Josephine County, Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, July 13. John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in May 2019, law enforcement received reports that Larson was distributing marijuana from South Oregon throughout the U.S. via his private airplane and smuggling bulk cash proceeds back into the state. Investigators further learned that Larson had expressed interested in hiring someone to murder an associate he believed threatened his drug trafficking enterprise. Following these revelations, investigators staged a series of undercover meetings with Larson wherein a federal law enforcement officer posed as someone willing to carry out Larson’s murder-for-hire scheme. In meetings with the undercover officer, Larson disclosed the identity of his targeted associate, discussed his reasoning for wanting the associate killed, and offered to pay the officer $20,000 to carry out the scheme. At their third and final meeting, federal agents arrested Larson and executed a search warrant on his residence and airplane hangar. Agents seized various items associated with Larson’s trafficking scheme including his airplane, approximately $100,000 in cash, and marijuana distillate. On July 22, 2019, Larson was charged by criminal complaint with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. Later, on October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Larson on the same charge and added a second charge of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On April 20, 2022, Larson pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, RESISTING ARREST

A Roseburg woman was jailed for warrants and resisting arrest by Roseburg Police early Thursday. An RPD report said just before 12:50 a.m. the 32-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Northeast Highland Street near the bike path, due to a fire being burned in her camp. An officer was informed that there was a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Bear Creek bacteria advisory cautions about water contact, ingestion

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Council of Governments Natural Resources Department is issuing a Creek Safety Watch today for parts of Jackson County's Bear Creek Watershed. Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCG) says today routine water quality testing results show some creeks exceeded state bacteria standards for contact recreation (swimming, wading, etc.). Those creeks are:
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Man Drowns Kayaking on Rogue River

TRAIL, Ore. - A 49-year-old man visiting from California drowned this afternoon after his inflatable kayak overturned on the Rogue River. He was not wearing a life jacket. His rented inflatable kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapid just below the Casey State Park up river from Shady Cove. Fellow rafters attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR

