Jackson County, NC

Jackson County, North Carolina, Boasts Extensive Accessibility Guide

By Aoife O'Riordan
 3 days ago

Family travelers looking for a more accessible vacation in the outdoors should consider Jackson County, North Carolina, a county near the Tuckaseegee River that recently released an extensive accessibility guide for all travelers to enjoy. In Jackson County, everyone can have the chance to experience views of the mountains and take...

my40.tv

Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Revival of a once thriving boutique hotel coming to Main Street

The bygone days of early 20th century life in Franklin may have a resurgence – to some extent. Town of Franklin Planner Justin Setser shared with the Council in early June that an Opportunity Appalachia (OA) grant may open the way for the building that once served as an early-to-mid 20th century hotel to once again be used as not only a hotel but also as a restaurant.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Cherokee Tribal Council votes in favor of resolution renaming Clingmans Dome

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cherokee Tribal Council voted Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, in favor of a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome. The vote will begin the process of restoring the landmark's original Cherokee name, Kuwahi, which means "mulberry place." There was discussion Thursday about researching the correct...
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Flat Rock land sale signals plan for industrial park

A recently sold 65.31-acre tract of land in Flat Rock near I-26 is set to become the site of a planned industrial park, according to a news release from real estate company NAI Beverly-Hanks, which handled both sides of the transaction. The property, at 337 McMurray Road, closed in June...
FLAT ROCK, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Hiawassee GA & Young Harris GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains less than 4 miles from the border with North Carolina, Hiawassee GA is a relatively small town (2.07 square miles) on the shores of Lake Chatuge. Known...
HIAWASSEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Waterfalls#Ada#Whitewater Falls
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Coming home to the mountains

I’m back for another fun Tryon summer. This is how we make things work for us while Paul’s job keeps us in Phoenix. I stay in Tryon all summer, and Paul joins me when he can. When we retire, we’ll both get to come home for good, and I look forward to that day.
TRYON, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Community Calendar for July 14, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Business scene slow but steady

Sylva’s business scene has not been evolving as rapidly as it has in the past, but still, there is a new place for tattoos and another for kitchen supplies to cook everything under the sun. A Mill Street fixture left town, businesses moved and a Jackson County landmark has new owners.
SYLVA, NC
WRAL

Take a trip to Canton

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Nestled in the heart of the Southern Appalachian Mountains on the Pigeon River and a mere 20 miles from downtown Asheville is Canton, NC.
CANTON, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Classifieds for July 14, 2022

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601 or email ldurden@dnet.net. Services. HAUL-4-U & Minor Home Repairs, Removal of Garbage, Trash, Rubbish, Appliances, Residential/Commercial Clean-outs. Free Estimates. No Job to Small. (828)332-7175. CRANE BROS. WELL...
MACON COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Madison County's own Josh Goforth in concert

Josh Goforth will perform in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center, in Mars Hill. Goforth’s appearance is part of the Ebbs Chapel 2022 Summer Series. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.madisoncountyarts.com or by calling 828-649-1301. “It is always...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE In the Matter of Foreclosure Of Claim of Lien filed against Gregory Parker and Rita Parker, under Power of Sale NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, in Book 2314, Page 888, as amended and pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §§45-21.16 and because of default in the payment of association assessments, the undersigned Trustee, Dorinda Watford shall on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Jackson County Justice and Administration Building, offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: BEING ALL of Lot 12, Garnet Ridge Preserve, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 13, Slide 786, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. AND BEING a portion of the same lands as described in that certain deed recorded in Book 1896, Page 838, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. SUBJECT TO that certain Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve recorded in Book 2314, Page 888, Jackson County Registry, as amended. The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinabove described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and that the undersigned may require the successful bidder at the sale to immediately deposit cash not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00). The real property hereinabove described will be sold subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, restrictions and easements of record, tax liens and assessments. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days' written notice to the landlord. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as by law required. The record titleholder to said property, ten (10) days prior to posting of this Notice is Gregory Parker and Rita Parker. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EXCEPT IN THE INSTANCE OF BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OF HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF THE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY. This the 30th day of June, 2022. Dorinda Watford, Trustee 43 Foxden Drive, #203 Fletcher, NC 28732 (828) 216-2276 19-20e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $9,600.00 in cash, for Lot 5, Norton Ridge (PIN#7552-88-3413), containing 0.10 acre, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2331, Page 390, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 19e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...

