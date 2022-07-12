Jackson County, North Carolina, Boasts Extensive Accessibility Guide

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE In the Matter of Foreclosure Of Claim of Lien filed against Gregory Parker and Rita Parker, under Power of Sale NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, in Book 2314, Page 888, as amended and pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §§45-21.16 and because of default in the payment of association assessments, the undersigned Trustee, Dorinda Watford shall on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Jackson County Justice and Administration Building, offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: BEING ALL of Lot 12, Garnet Ridge Preserve, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 13, Slide 786, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. AND BEING a portion of the same lands as described in that certain deed recorded in Book 1896, Page 838, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. SUBJECT TO that certain Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve recorded in Book 2314, Page 888, Jackson County Registry, as amended. The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinabove described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and that the undersigned may require the successful bidder at the sale to immediately deposit cash not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00). The real property hereinabove described will be sold subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, restrictions and easements of record, tax liens and assessments. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days' written notice to the landlord. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as by law required. The record titleholder to said property, ten (10) days prior to posting of this Notice is Gregory Parker and Rita Parker. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EXCEPT IN THE INSTANCE OF BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OF HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF THE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY. This the 30th day of June, 2022. Dorinda Watford, Trustee 43 Foxden Drive, #203 Fletcher, NC 28732 (828) 216-2276 19-20e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO