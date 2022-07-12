ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

State to study whether municipalities can restrict what type of fuel is used for energy

By Amanda Gokee
newhampshirebulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday requiring the Department of Energy to complete a report on whether municipalities have the authority to restrict which fuels are used for energy. The report will determine if municipalities can use this kind of restriction to pursue net-zero or zero emissions targets,...

wallstreetwindow.com

California to Pivot to Fossil Fuels to Avoid Blackouts – Jon Miltimore

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that energy grid operators across the US were bracing for rolling blackouts heading into the summer. “I am concerned about it,” MISO CEO John Bear told the newspaper, noting that green energy sources were struggling to produce enough supply to meet rising demand. “As we move forward, we need to know that when you put a solar panel or a wind turbine up, it’s not the same as a thermal resource.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

The pace of the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy

In watching the reaction of advocates and experts to the Supreme Court's decision in EPA v. West Virginia, I was struck by their dismay that the EPA would no longer be able to implement rapid sweeping change in the nation's energy system. I have a little news for these experts: the EPA was never going to be able to quickly decarbonize the economy. It was always going to be a slow and gradual process. In Lisa Friedman's New York Times piece last week about the EPA's new approach to greenhouse regulation, she reported that:
INDUSTRY
eenews.net

TVA plans major increase in carbon-free power

The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to boost the amount of zero-carbon energy on its grid by more than 10 percent this decade as it continues to move toward a cleaner fleet. The nation’s largest public power utility yesterday issued a clean energy procurement request for carbon dioxide-free electricity. The power would serve TVA’s seven-state territory in the Southeast, but it could come from outside the region. TVA is casting a wide net for technologies that don’t emit CO2 as it continues its transition away from fossil fuels.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheConversationAU

Times have changed: why the environment minister is being forced to reconsider climate-related impacts of pending fossil fuel approvals

A non-profit group is imploring the new federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek to consider the climate change impacts of 19 fossil fuel projects currently pending approval, drawing on a rarely used legal provision that will require her to reconsider the findings of her predecessors. The minister will be forced to either confirm or revoke previous decisions that the fossil fuel projects – which propose to extract new coal or gas – aren’t likely to have a significant impact on Australia’s protected species and places. The group that issued the 19 requests, the Environment Council of Central Queensland, argues the projects...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Yes, There Are Benefits of Growing Broccoli Beneath Solar Panels

Despite being “yucky” according to some picky eaters, broccoli is well-suited to grow alongside solar panels, according to a new study. The research from Chonnam National University in South Korea is part of the growing field of “agrivoltaics,” in which agronomists and energy experts look for opportunities for solar power and agriculture to exist on the same land in an effort to meet the world’s needs for both energy and food.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

A fishery in China just deployed a giant 70MW solar plant

Farms where fish and algae thrive under solar panels might have secured their place in a future powered by renewable energy. Concord New Energy, a Chinese company that specializes in wind and solar power project development and operation, has installed a 70 MW solar plant atop a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China's Hebei region, according to an initial report from PV Magazine.
AGRICULTURE
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effectRatfink1973/Pixabay. The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.
The Associated Press

Siemens Energy to Power the World’s Lowest-Emission LNG Facility

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Siemens Energy announced today that it has been selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005769/en/ Woodfibre LNG will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectric power. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Texas power crisis underscores green energy unreliability, expert says: 'get used to more blackouts'

Energy expert Jonathan Lesser warned that the power crisis in Texas underscores the broader problems with green energy in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Digital. Lesser — an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has more than 30 years of energy industry experience — argued that, because of renewable energy sources' intermittent quality and the lack of reliable utility-scale battery storage infrastructure, forcing a green transition will lead to more power outages.
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

BLM OKs construction of massive Calif. solar project

The Bureau of Land Management has authorized construction to begin on the third of three large-scale solar power projects inside a California renewable energy zone. The 500-megawatt Oberon solar project would cover about 2,600 acres inside the 22.5-million-acre Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan area and have the capacity to power about 146,000 homes. The project includes a battery storage system of up to 200 MW.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Solar Power for Rentals: It's Easier Than You Think

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you live in one of the more than 44 million US households that rent their home, and you want to green up your energy consumption or just save some money on your electric bill, there are plenty of options available to you. You could turn off your lights, unplug appliances, seal up your windows or lower your water heater's temperature. But if you want to take a bigger step and buy solar electricity, you might feel a bit stuck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Norwegian oil giant Equinor to buy U.S.-based battery storage firm

The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022, according to Equinor. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor's chief shareholder is the Norwegian state. Its plans to acquire East Point Energy represent the company's latest foray into the U.S. Norway's Equinor is to acquire U.S.-based battery storage developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Illinois is converting coal plants to solar projects

It’s Thursday, July 14, and Illinois coal plants are going solar. In Illinois, a renewable energy procurement plan is turning 11 retired coal-fired power plants into clean electricity powerhouses. Illinois legislators recently unveiled installation sites for more than 200 megawatts of new solar power and battery storage projects that...
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

Mana Monitoring Named as Finalist in U.S. Department of Energy's American-Made Solar Prize

Innovative "virtual power plant" technology supports decentralized electric grid of the future. The American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected Mana Monitoring as a finalist in the Solar Prize Round 5 Hardware Track. Mana Monitoring, a high-quality provider of advanced energy monitoring and asset management solutions, was awarded funds to further the development of its solar site controller technology, MeDER.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

LA Times report warns about 'environmental danger' in solar transition

The Los Angeles Times published a report Thursday detailing the "environmental danger" of expired solar panels on the environment. "California has been a pioneer in pushing for rooftop solar power, building up the largest solar market in the U.S.," the article began. "More than 20 years and 1.3 million rooftops later, the bill is coming due."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Texas Bitcoin miners are getting paid to shut down and give electricity back to the power grid

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Temperatures in Texas shattered century-old records over the weekend as a blistering heat wave baked the Lone Star state under triple-digit heat. With temperatures reaching 110F in central Texas, the state’s grid operator issued a warning Monday that rolling blackouts were “possible” in coming days and urged consumers and industry to scale back power usage.
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Two-thirds of new renewables were cheaper than coal in 2021 – IRENA

In 2021, 163 gigawatts (GW) – nearly two-thirds – of new renewable power added was cheaper than the cheapest coal-fired power plants in G20 countries, according to a new report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Community Policy