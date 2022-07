CAVE CITY, Ky. (KT) – A truck driver from Grayson County was killed Wednesday afternoon, when his vehicle was struck by a train near the entrance to a Barren County quarry. Kentucky State Police at the Bowling Green Post say just before 3 p.m. (Central Time), they were contacted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash, so troopers responded to the scene of the collision, which was located at 454 State Quarry Road in the Cave City community.

