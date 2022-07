PUBG‘s latest map, Deston, is now live for players on PC. As reported by Polygon, Deston is PUBG‘s first new map since the game became free-to-play in Jan 2022. The map is available now for PC players and will come to console on July 21. Before the launch, PUBG Studios released a trailer showing off the map, which features a mix of urban and natural settings. Part of the map is submerged thanks to a recent hurricane, giving players new environmental obstacles to fight around.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO