The Los Angeles Dodgers dug themselves into an early hole but clawed their way back to earn a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The comeback started on Will Smith’s two-run homer in the seventh inning and continued when Mookie Betts hit an RBI double in the eighth. Trea Turner followed up by driving in a pair of runs on his base hit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO