Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Carmella, and she will likely face another big challenger at SummerSlam later this month. There's also another big match in Belair's sights, which she revealed in a new interview with The Mayman Show. During the show, Belair revealed that she has an idea for a major match next time WWE holds an event in Saudi Arabia, and that idea is a Last Woman Standing Match against none other than Charlotte Flair.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO