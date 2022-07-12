ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

VIDEO: Ric Flair’s Final Match Documentary (Part 1) Released

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know by now, Ric Flair’s final match will be taking place on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

WWE: The Latest on the Bizarre Natalya Situation

WWE's Natalya was in the middle of a bizarre situation on Saturday night at a live event in Sacramento, and there appears to be more information regarding the incident. In case you missed it, Natalya took the pinfall in a SmackDown Women's Championship match involving current champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey when Morgan nailed her with her Oblivion finisher. But the former champ appeared to no-sell the move, immediately getting up, saying something to Morgan and leaving the ring. WWE ran the match a second time on Sunday night in Reno and there's no indication that another incident occurred.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Takes A Major Shot At Chris Jericho

Wrestlers hyping themselves up is nothing new, and from time to time Chris Jericho has been known to refer to himself as a living legend. Chris Jericho once again referred to himself as a living legend during AEW Fyter Fest this week which got a reaction out of Ric Flair.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair isn't happy with what Chris Jericho said during his AEW Dynamite promo

Ric Flair is apparently not happy with some of what Chris Jericho said tonight on AEW Dynamite. On tonight's show, Jericho hyped his upcoming "Barbed Wire Everywhere" match with Eddie Kingston that is scheduled for next week's show. Jericho said that Kingston could go back to drinking and drugs after he loses next week.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Ric Flair Calls Chris Jericho A Living Legend In His Own Mind

It appears that Ric Flair took exception to Chris Jericho‘s promo Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho cut a promo last night addressing Eddie Kingston and their Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match next week on AEW Dynamite. During the promo, Jericho referred to himself as a “Living Legend,” which apparently got under the skin of The Nature Boy, who took to social media to voice his displeasure, tweeting out:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch Him When You Can: Update On Roman Reigns’ Future WWE Appearances

It might be a little while. There are some very talented wrestlers in WWE today but it takes something special to turn them into major stars. You know a major star when you see one and that is what WWE has on their hands with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately Reigns is not around very often due to his new contract, which will be more obvious in the upcoming months.
WWE
ComicBook

Scott Steiner Warned Dixie Carter About Bringing Hulk Hogan to TNA (Impact Wrestling)

TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, tried to take its next big step in the pro wrestling landscape back in 2009 by signing Hulk Hogan to a full-time contract. The signing was shortly followed by TNA moving weekly episodes of Impact to compete directly with Monday Night Raw, the abandoning of the six-sided ring and the arrival of many of Hogan's old associates like Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, The Nasty Boys, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. By mid-2013 Hogan was gone from the company and Impact had retreated back to Thursday nights. And while the company is still around to this day under new leadership and putting on a solid product, its audience is but a small fraction of what it was bringing in on Spike TV.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Makes Out With Knockout During Match On Impact

Mickie James and Chelsea Green shared a kiss during their match on the 7/14 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. As seen in the video below, the two women seemed to pay homage to the iconic WrestleMania 22 match between James and Trish Stratus, which also began with a kiss. In this instance, Green planted a kiss on James which led to the latter countering with an even longer smooch.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE Reportedly Having Big Plans for Nikkita Lyons

According to reports, Nikkita Lyons is being prepared for a significant run on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand. Since signing with the company late last year, Lyons has grown a large following on social media. Additionally, she has received a lot of appreciation from WWE. According to a recent report...
WWE
Sportscasting

The Undertaker Reveals His Top 3 WWE Rivalries

The Undertaker had many memorable programs in his 30-year WWE career but there are three that stand out for him above the rest. The post The Undertaker Reveals His Top 3 WWE Rivalries appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Combat
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Advertisement For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE is advertising their October PPV, Extreme Rules, and Roman Reigns is not included with the advertised superstars. Those featured on the ad include Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Riddle. The event happens at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 8. Reigns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks’ Reported Asking Price For Convention Appearances

Sasha Banks has been announced for the upcoming C2E2 convention next month, and we have a better idea about her asking prices. Fightful Select reports that Banks has set $30,000 for her asking price. That’s specifically to make an appearance, not to participate in a match. Banks is not taking...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
PWMania

David Crockett Not Concerned About Ric Flair Wrestling Again

Fans expressed their concern when WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced he was stepping into the ring for one last-time at the age of 73 at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on July 31st. Former NWA color commentator David Crockett also had his doubts and opened up...
WWE
PWMania

Full Details on WWE SummerSlam Tryouts, First-Time-Ever Fan Viewing Experience

WWE’s tryout camp for SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, has been officially announced. However, today’s announcement from WWE emphasized that the multi-day talent tryout is being held strictly for current and recently graduated college athletes. Last week, it was claimed that WWE had invited some independent wrestlers to the tryouts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mandy Rose dismisses comparisons to WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus

Mandy Rose has been the top star in the NXT women’s division since returning to the brand last year as she has been pushed strongly as the Women’s Champion. There have been some comparisons between Rose and Trish Stratus because of their looks and proving people wrong with their wrestling abilities.
WWE
ComicBook

The Latest on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in mid-May days after they walked out of Monday Night Raw over booking disputes. The two were suspended indefinitely and reports of them potentially leaving the company have been popping up ever since, but their tag titles have seemingly been left in limbo. WWE announced at the same time as their suspensions that the company would be crowning new champions via a tournament in the near future, but the announcement for one never came. It was soon reported that the idea for the tournament had been scrapped.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy