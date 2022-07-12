ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

2017 cold case closed: Man sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to Lodi assault

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
 2 days ago
A cold case has been closed after a 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to the 2017 assault, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Oscar Diaz Cortez shot an unidentified victim in the face after an argument in the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi. He fled when a witness called authorities.

The victim was identified as a 48-year-old man; his name was not released.

Diaz Cortez had an arrest warrant issued in 2017 and was arrested Aug. 16 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Diaz Cortez pled guilty on June 6 to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He was transferred to state prison on June 17. The motive still remains unknown.

Diaz Cortez claimed to know the victim through work, but the victim claimed to not know Diaz Cortez at all, Deputy Nick Goucher, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

