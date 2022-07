Latest figures from the Colorado Department of Revenue show another drop in recreational pot sales. The department says they saw $127 million in sales in the month of May.That is down 19% from 2021.The high inflation rate also impacted medical marijuana sales, which are down 44% from a year ago.However, in the final quarter of 2021, the state reports 2021 sales were 2.2% greater than 2020. Five counties contributed to the most sales in the state: Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and El Paso.The state also released a new dashboard which shares updates on the market in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO