An MP made an appeal to the animal-loving House of Commons Speaker as he called for support for a new law to ensure animals are scanned for microchips before being euthanised.Conservative MP James Daly wants it to be a legal requirement for vets to scan healthy dogs for a microchip in order to contact their owners before they are put down.He also called for local councils to be required to scan dead cats found after traffic accidents in order to reunite them with their owners.Mr Daly, making his third attempt at getting the Bill through the Commons, appealed to the...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO