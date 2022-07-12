Disturbance at restaurant

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1763 E Butler at HomCo for a male that was trespassed from the property yesterday and is back again today. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are at Wheeler Park 212 W Aspen for a complaint that someone is pointing pepper spray at another person. Officers are out with everyone involved now.
This post was delayed until officers arrived and spoke with the suspect. At 10:52 AM, Flagstaff Police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block N Falcon Dr for a report of animal cruelty. Animal Control called Flagstaff Police stating they received a call from a subject saying he was hurting his cat and gave his address. Mental illness may be a factor. No further updates.
Flagstaff EMS is responding to the Aquaplex on 4th st for a person choking.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 400 w Elm st at the high school for a non-injury accident involving a truck and a student's car.
Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Fanning and Route 66 for a car accident involving a bicyclist. The cyclist is alert and has a leg injury.
The Coconino County Flood Control District would like to re-emphasize the urgency of proper and timely flood mitigation in the Doney Park neighborhood, and would like to invite residents to a community meeting Thursday, July 14 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cromer Elementary School Gym. At this meeting, flood...
