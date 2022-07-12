Disturbance at restaurant

This post was delayed until officers arrived and spoke with the suspect. At 10:52 AM, Flagstaff Police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block N Falcon Dr for a report of animal cruelty. Animal Control called Flagstaff Police stating they received a call from a subject saying he was hurting his cat and gave his address. Mental illness may be a factor. No further updates.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO