Dead deer in middle of roadway

SEDONA – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned after jumping into Oak Creek on Saturday, July 9. Austin Smith, 36, who was from the Phoenix area, was found under a ledge in the flowing water of Oak Creek by Sedona Fire department crews about an hour and a half after he went in the water, according to Jon Paxton of CCSO on Monday, July 11.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO