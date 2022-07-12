Dead deer in middle of roadway

Flagstaff Police and medics are at a condo in the 5900 block of E Settlers Run for a person not breathing. Due to the nature of this call, updates will not be provided. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 400 w Elm st at the high school for a non-injury accident involving a truck and a student’s car. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
The man arrested for burning toilet paper near the suspected start of the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges. Court documents show Matthew Riser will serve one year of probation for charges including starting a fire in a no fire zone, as well as possession of marijuana on federal land.
JEROME, Ariz. - Police in an old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harassment charges. Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and is now a hub for...
This post was delayed until officers arrived and spoke with the suspect. At 10:52 AM, Flagstaff Police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block N Falcon Dr for a report of animal cruelty. Animal Control called Flagstaff Police stating they received a call from a subject saying he was hurting his cat and gave his address. Mental illness may be a factor. No further updates.
SEDONA – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned after jumping into Oak Creek on Saturday, July 9. Austin Smith, 36, who was from the Phoenix area, was found under a ledge in the flowing water of Oak Creek by Sedona Fire department crews about an hour and a half after he went in the water, according to Jon Paxton of CCSO on Monday, July 11.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cottonwood man. The Cottonwood Police Department says 66-year-old Robert Allen Coody was last seen on June 10, 2022, on Main Street. He was leaving work in the late afternoon. Authorities say it’s not known which direction he headed after he left....
PRESCOTT, AZ — Three and a half decades after her murder, Yavapai County officials are still looking for those responsible for killing Cathy Sposito. Catherine "Cathy" Sposito was found murdered along Thumb Butte Trail near Prescott on June 13, 1987. She reportedly rode her mountain bike to the trailhead around 7 a.m. and began hiking up the path.
32-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Northwest of Wickenburg. The incident happened on July 10th, at around 8:30 p.m., northwest of Wickenburg, on U.S. 93. The crash involved a Jeep Liberty and a Honda Civic. According to reports, Garcia-Rodriguez was driving in a Civic northbound on U.S. 93, when...
Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Fanning and Route 66 for a car accident involving a bicyclist. The cyclist is alert and has a leg injury. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1763 E Butler at HomCo for a male that was trespassed from the property yesterday and is back again today. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
The man accused of starting a fire yards away from where the Pipeline Fire exploded in the San Francisco Peaks above Flagstaff last month pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge Wednesday. Matthew Riser faced three misdemeanor counts, a marijuana charge, living in the national forest, and a count for...
Flagstaff EMS is responding to the Aquaplex on 4th st for a person choking. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are responding to IHOP at 2654 E Route 66 for an intoxicated Native American female yelling and creating a disturbance inside the business. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 89 has reopened near Flagstaff after monsoon flooding had closed both directions of travel. The freeway was shut down just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Johnson Ranch Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were reopened around 4:30 p.m. Earlier in...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who started a wildfire that burned more than 26,000 acres near Flagstaff has officially switched his plea, and with it, avoids going to jail. Matthew Riser pleaded guilty to prohibited use of fire, a class B petty offense. A judge then sentenced him to one year of probation. The fine was waived since the court found Riser doesn’t have the cash to pay it.
Neighbors help putting up sandbags to protect homes against flooding near Flagstaff. Neighbors around the Doney Park area near Flagstaff are helping homeowners put sandbags up to help against flooding. Which electric and hybrid vehicles are most popular in Arizona?. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. According to Karl Brauer with...
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
MIRACULOUS OUTCOME TO DEADLY ROLLOVER. STARK REMINDER THAT SEATBELTS SAVE LIVES. On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle roll over on Iron Springs Road. The vehicle failed to navigate a curve safely and went on the shoulder of the road before striking some large granite boulders and finally rolling over.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. YCSO ASKING FOR PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING AN INVESTIGATIVE LEAD. On Monday July 11, 2022, at 11:25am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the fire station on SR 169 in Dewey, where a male reportedly walked in suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Upon arrival to...
Comments / 0