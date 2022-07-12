ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

DentalCare Richmond

cleanairstars.com
 3 days ago

Patients can wait in the on-site car park instead of the waiting room. We...

cleanairstars.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Tips on Finishing Cars From a 20-Year Veteran Painter

Painting a car is easier than ever before. That may sound counterintuitive, but it's true. Even with so many more sophisticated colors, different degrees of gloss, the multiple different and new materials that cars and trucks are made from, and the high standards that the OE's apply to their finishes, it's true that there are much better tools and more accessible training than at any point in the past. I started out as a professional repair and refinish technician in the early '90s, and technology then was simply not as good as it is today. Some people harken back to the "good ol' days," but back then we had to contend with things like lead in the paint, minimal training, and very little protective equipment. I wanted to share some of the amazing resources at your disposal today, just as a reminder that if you want to attempt your own paintjob, now's a great time to start learning.
CARS
homedit.com

Eggshell Paint: Is This the Right Sheen for You?

Eggshell paint has a low sheen. As a result, it provides accurate color and is still washable, making it one of the most popular paint finishes. When choosing interior paint, you have two big decisions. First, and probably most importantly – the color. Once you nail that down, you...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy