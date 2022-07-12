DentalCare Richmond

Painting a car is easier than ever before. That may sound counterintuitive, but it's true. Even with so many more sophisticated colors, different degrees of gloss, the multiple different and new materials that cars and trucks are made from, and the high standards that the OE's apply to their finishes, it's true that there are much better tools and more accessible training than at any point in the past. I started out as a professional repair and refinish technician in the early '90s, and technology then was simply not as good as it is today. Some people harken back to the "good ol' days," but back then we had to contend with things like lead in the paint, minimal training, and very little protective equipment. I wanted to share some of the amazing resources at your disposal today, just as a reminder that if you want to attempt your own paintjob, now's a great time to start learning.

