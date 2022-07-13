ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Prime Day massage gun deals: cheaper than Amazon Prime Day deals!

By Harry Bullmore
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

This Amazon Prime Day, you may be pleased to discover that competing retailers have also slashed their prices across a range of products, so you don't just have to shop on Amazon to save money.

Across Best Buy and Walmart savings of over $100 can be had on premium massage guns, as well as 50% on slightly cheaper models. Whatever your budget, you'll be able to find a massage gun to suit your needs. These big discounts are enough to rival the best Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals , giving you the option to shop around for the best massage gun deals. To save you some of the leg work, we've rounded up our favorites below.

If you're an athlete, or simply find yourself with tight muscles, investing in a massage gun can step up your recovery times and help you get back to training sooner. They can aid in improving your circulation too and  work by sending high-speed pulses of pressure deep into your tissue to help relieve muscle aches.

But don't take our work for it  – have a look at our guide to 5 benefits of a massage gun to see what the experts have to say.

You can save up to $100 on premium products from the likes of Hyperice and Therabody's Theragun range, many of which scored impressively in our test of the best massage guns .

For example, the premium Theragun Pro (an elite recovery device that was awarded an almost-immaculate 4.5 star score by our scrupulous reviewers) is down $100 in the limited time event - now $499.99 .

Or, if you're really after a bargain, the wallet-friendly NuvoMed iTek Pro Impact Massager has been reduced to just $39.99 .

Below, we've compiled a collection of the best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals available during this event, with our favorites available at Best Buy and Walmart. Find the right device for you with this round-up of the best massage guns available off-prime this Amazon Prime Day.

Remember though, if you'd rather make the most of Amazon Prime Day deals, they are only available to Prime members, so make sure you’re logged into your account before you start browsing the discounts. Not a member? No problem – grab a 30 day free trial and you’ll have access to all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health .

Best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OsUl_0gdYL44u00

Theragun PRO| Was $599 Now $499.99 (Save 17%)

With stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Sharapova and James Harden among the athletes to use the brand's products, the brand's top-of-the-line product (the Theragun Pro) has recovery credentials that are hard to question. Now, save $100 and pick one up for the reduced price of $499.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPqXf_0gdYL44u00

NuvoMed - iTek Pro Impact Massager| Was $49.99 Now $39.99
A massage gun should soothe your aching limbs, not cost an arm and a leg. Luckily, you can now snap up this budget option from NuvoMed for just $39.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAP16_0gdYL44u00

Hyperice Hypervolt GO 2| Was $199.99 Now $159.99 (Save 20%)
Small but mighty, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is a fantastic portable option that offers plenty of power while still fitting into most gym bags. Snap one of these petite recovery pistols up for just $159.99, saving $40, in the Best Buy sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0sU3_0gdYL44u00

Theragun Prime| Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Therabody's mid-range massage gun still has many of the Pro's mod cons, including Theragun's heightened 16mm amplitude for targeting aches and pains in deep tissue. Enjoy 50% off in the sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVwHt_0gdYL44u00

Lyric Therapeutic Massager | Was: $199.99 Now: $129.99
The Lyric Therapeutic Massager offers a more relaxing experience than other massage guns on the market, while still relieving muscle pain. With $70 off, it's more forgiving than most on your wallet too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlH1Y_0gdYL44u00

Theragun Mini 4th Generation | Was: $199 Now: $159.99 (Save 20%)
Equalling the Amazon Prime Day deal, Best Buy are offering the Theragun Mini at a 20% discount. So, you can snap up maneuverable massage gun for $40 less than normal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwSwQ_0gdYL44u00

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager| Was: $129.99 Now: $100.99

Save $29.00 on this Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager in black. This massage gun uses percussion to target sore muscles and tight knots, helping you to relax after exercise. You can change the strength of the percussion to suit your needs and help break up lactic acid before your next workout. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P8GR_0gdYL44u00

Naipo 5 Heads Muscle Massage Gun| Was: $56.99 Now: $19.99

This massage gun has an ergonomic button and handle design, so you can easily use it by one hand. Designed with 2500 mAh capacity built-in battery, it can work 5 to 7 hours per full charge. The massage gun comes with big ball, U-shape, bullet, flat and cushion massage heads. There are 5 intensity levels providing deep percussion massages from 2000 rmp to 3200 rmp. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5JgK_0gdYL44u00

MillonEssentials V4SHARK Deep Tissue Massage Gun| Was: $79.95 Now: $39.95

Save 50% with this premium massage gun from Walmart. It is TSA-approved, weighs just 2.6 lbs. in hand and has an easy grip design. Features a 2200 to 4200 RPM high-power brushless motor and smart Ai chip and contains a high-capacity lithium battery which can last from 4 to 6 hours. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geMNU_0gdYL44u00

VIK Deep Tissue Percussion Massager for Athletes| Was: $99.99 Now: $45.99

Save $54 on this sports massage gun from Walmart. It works by sending high-speed pulses of pressure deep into 12 mm of fascia tissue to relieve muscle soreness and improve blood circulation. It includes 9 different massager heads for targeted treatment and contains a high-quality rechargeable lithium battery for a 6-hour working time. View Deal

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Massage#Amazon Prime Day#Fitbit#Garmin#Apple Watch#Hyperice And#Therabody S Theragun#Therag
LiveScience

LiveScience

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
