Miss Wanda rubbed Melody Holt and Martell Holt the wrong way with comments she made regarding their children. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Miss Wanda continues to be a hot topic on social media. Some fans felt she took things way too far during the current season. Amid Melody Holt’s feud with LaTisha Scott, Miss Wanda decided to slam Melody online. And she said she doubts that Martell Holt is the biological father of Malani Holt. She also said that Melody needed to get a DNA test done. It didn’t take long for the comments to go viral. To no surprise, Melody caught wind of what was said. Since she’s on good terms with Martell now, she decided to let him know about the video. Both felt that they needed to handle the situation the next time they ran into Miss Wanda.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO