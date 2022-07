Rob Gronkowski's 11-year NFL career came to a close less than a month ago when the tight end announced his retirement. One of the storylines that came out of that announcement was the notable omission of the New England Patriots. Throughout that 274-word retirement post, there was not a single mention of the team that Gronkowski spent the first nine years of his career with and helped win three Super Bowls. However, it did feature glowing remarks about his time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO