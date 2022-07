Earlier today, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 6:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the Sorlie Bridge for a male on top of the bridge arches. The male was still on top of the bridge upon the officer’s arrival, so travel across the bridge was temporarily blocked until the situation was resolved. Through a friend on the scene, officers made contact with the male via phone, and he agreed to come down. East Grand Forks Fire Department utilized their ladder truck to assist the male in getting down, who was then evaluated by paramedics.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO