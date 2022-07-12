Janice Delores Lee, 69

Janice Delores Lee, aged 69, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 1, 2022. After years of service in the Oak Ridge community, she retired from Y-12 National Security Complex in 2012. Janice was a dedicated mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend with an...
Talisa Coy Helton, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Oakdale. She was born December 22, 1987, to Keith Helton and the late Tina Helton. She graduated from Oakdale High School and enjoyed cheering for the Oakdale EAGLES. Talisa was Known for her adventurous spirit and ability to befriend anyone. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.
William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on October 29, 1949, in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was the owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.
Mr. Billie Newell Lovelace Jr. age 92 of Rockwood, TN passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side. He was born March 31, 1930, to Viola and Billie Lovelace Sr. in Texas. He was a Master Electrician for IBEW for over 65 years. He was a hard worker and always provided and took care of his family the best way he could. He was a lifetime member of the VFW for over 25 years. He was proud of his military career, serving 4 years in the Army. He is preceded in death by his parents: Billie Lovelace and Viola Lovelace; wife: Mattie Lovelace; and daughter: Patty Collier. He is survived by:
Patricia “Carolyn” Gooch, age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home, in Oak Ridge. A lifelong lover of cats, travel, and sports, she was born at home, on March 28, 1935, in Michie, Tennessee. Carolyn was the daughter of James Lide Gooch and Mary Frances Hyneman Gooch. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1957. During her college years, she held memberships in Mortar Board, Phi Kappa Pho, Phi Lambda Theta, and Delta Gamma Sorority where she served one term as National President. Her professional career spanned 40 years. It began in 1958, in the biology division of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. As a cytogeneticist she performed cellular research. Later, her research expanded to include working directly with NASA Astronauts in the development of the Space Program. Her expertise was highly respected, and she was often requested to work on-site at nuclear accidents in the United States and abroad. In 2000, the University of Tennessee honored Carolyn as a member of the Benefactors Society. This distinction is reserved for those whose outstanding generosity perpetuates program of academic excellence. Carolyn also served on the University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine Board of Advisors.
Jerry Ann Robbins Cranmore, age 80, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord Matthew 25:23.
Harriett Morine Brown (Morgan), age 84 of Petros, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Harriett was born on May 30, 1938, in Wartburg, TN to George & Mauline Morgan. She was a loving wife to Richard L. Brown, Sr., and a mother of 6 children.
Brian Christopher Everhart age 49 of Clinton went home to be with our heavenly father on July 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Brian was born on June 3, 1973. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer White Everhart of Clinton, loving daughter, Chloe Jane Everhart of Clinton who was his world, loving daughter, Emma Ecklebery (Ronnie) of Harriman who made him a Papaw, the world’s best brother, Micheal Mello Candice) of Oliver Springs, brother in-laws, Mark R. White (Carrie) of Oak Ridge and James White (Holly) of Knoxville; along with an extremely large family and a host of friends.
Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Holston Manor Health & Rehab in Kingsport, TN. He was born March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN. Harold was a US Air Force Veteran who loved, fishing, riding Harleys, and all things outdoors. He was a hard worker. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Holland and Mildred Williford.
Reverend Lee Albert Cate peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after turning 98 on Fathers Day, June 19th. It is so hard to describe the vastness of a 98-year lifetime! He gave so much for others, did so much for his community, mentored and counseled, repaired and rebuilt structures, led initiatives, loved his wife and family immensely, and ministered to everyone that crossed his path. He also baptized, married, and buried hundreds!
Bobbie June Bunch, age 63 of Lancing passed away July 11, 2022. She was born November 27, 1958, to James & Mildred Blalock Bunch. Bobbie loved planting flowers and working outside but most of all she had the heart of helping others. Anything she could do for them she would try her best to do so.
Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, age 92, of Rockwood, took flight to rejoin her heavenly family Monday, July 11, 2022. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of Jesus Christ. “Born thirty years too soon,” she always said. Always laughing, living life, and...
Sadly, I regret to inform the citizens of the City of Rockwood and the citizens of Roane County of the unexpected passing of Rockwood Police Department’s K-9, K-9 Odin, on July 5th, 2022. K-9 Odin and I became partners on June 1st, 2019, when I picked him up from Bullock’s K-9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina. K-9 Odin served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with courage, pride, and dedication. K-9 Odin assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs, whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.
