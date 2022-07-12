ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancing, TN

Bobbie June Bunch, Lancing

By News Department
bbbtv12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobbie June Bunch, age 63 of Lancing passed away July 11, 2022. She was born November 27, 1958, to James & Mildred Blalock Bunch. Bobbie loved planting flowers and working outside but most of all she had the heart...

www.bbbtv12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Reverend Lee Albert Cate, 98

Reverend Lee Albert Cate peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after turning 98 on Fathers Day, June 19th. It is so hard to describe the vastness of a 98-year lifetime! He gave so much for others, did so much for his community, mentored and counseled, repaired and rebuilt structures, led initiatives, loved his wife and family immensely, and ministered to everyone that crossed his path. He also baptized, married, and buried hundreds!
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Bill” Cox, Kingston

William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on October 29, 1949, in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was the owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.
KINGSTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Brian Christopher Everhart, Clinton

Brian Christopher Everhart age 49 of Clinton went home to be with our heavenly father on July 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Brian was born on June 3, 1973. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer White Everhart of Clinton, loving daughter, Chloe Jane Everhart of Clinton who was his world, loving daughter, Emma Ecklebery (Ronnie) of Harriman who made him a Papaw, the world’s best brother, Micheal Mello Candice) of Oliver Springs, brother in-laws, Mark R. White (Carrie) of Oak Ridge and James White (Holly) of Knoxville; along with an extremely large family and a host of friends.
CLINTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harriman, TN
City
Lancing, TN
City
Wartburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
bbbtv12.com

Harold Hayes Sweat, Clinton

Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Holston Manor Health & Rehab in Kingsport, TN. He was born March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN. Harold was a US Air Force Veteran who loved, fishing, riding Harleys, and all things outdoors. He was a hard worker. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Holland and Mildred Williford.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, 92, Rockwood

Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, age 92, of Rockwood, took flight to rejoin her heavenly family Monday, July 11, 2022. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of Jesus Christ. “Born thirty years too soon,” she always said. Always laughing, living life, and...
ROCKWOOD, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Bill” Stines, Oliver Springs

William “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Bill loved NASCAR and fishing. He worked as a counselor at Cornerstone. He is proceeded in death by his parents Clifford and Inez Stines; wife Diane Stines, and granddaughter Destiny Keathley. Bill is...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
bbbtv12.com

Jerry Ann Robbins Cranmore, 80

Jerry Ann Robbins Cranmore, age 80, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord Matthew 25:23.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mildred#Schubert Funeral Home
bbbtv12.com

Talisa Coy Helton, 34, Oakdale

Talisa Coy Helton, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Oakdale. She was born December 22, 1987, to Keith Helton and the late Tina Helton. She graduated from Oakdale High School and enjoyed cheering for the Oakdale EAGLES. Talisa was Known for her adventurous spirit and ability to befriend anyone. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.
OAKDALE, TN
bbbtv12.com

17th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event set for Mid-September

This is a traditional-style, low-tech event. Friday and Saturday include vendors, a crop area, classes, and a masseuse. The vendor area will be open to participants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors include home party businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores located from all over the region. The...
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

K-9 Odin, Rockwood Police Department

Sadly, I regret to inform the citizens of the City of Rockwood and the citizens of Roane County of the unexpected passing of Rockwood Police Department’s K-9, K-9 Odin, on July 5th, 2022. K-9 Odin and I became partners on June 1st, 2019, when I picked him up from Bullock’s K-9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina. K-9 Odin served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with courage, pride, and dedication. K-9 Odin assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs, whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wecoradio.com

Body found in Morgan County

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the remains of a female body have been discovered in a residence in or near the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating. This is a developing story and we will update when more details become available.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy