ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: 2 People Injured After Crash On 75

By Don Juan Fasho
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lyib7_0gdXwBD400

Two people were injured after a crash on i-75 according to police.

Via: Fox19

According to police, the driver was traveling north at the Harrison Avenue exit when they struck a concrete barrier and flipped onto the grass below.

Two people were trapped inside, CFD District Fire Chief Todd Stegmuller says. Crews put fire lines in place to protect them, after which companies “rapidly extracted” the victims and provided advanced life-saving care.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Water rescue on Ohio River sends man to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews rescued a man from the Ohio River early Thursday, fire officials say. The man was injured but was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in good condition, according to District Fire Chief Curtis Goodman. First responders were called to the river off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
WKRC

Two dead after crash in Goshen Township

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene at Woodville Pike and Belfast Road just before 4 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Gregory Beebe of Goshen was trying to turn left from Belfast to Woodville when he failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by an SUV.
GOSHEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

I-74/275 is closed in Colerain Township due to a crash

GRANDVIEW, Ohio — A crash on eastbound I-74/275 is blocking all lanes, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash between the Hamilton Cleves Road exit and the I-275 interchange at 6:15 p.m. All traffic is stopped...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cfd District Fire
WLWT 5

Police: 2 shot outside apartment building in West End

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a double shooting Wednesday night in the West End. According to police, a little after 10 p.m. officers were called to the 800-block of Poplar Street for a report of a shooting outside the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Two victims were transported to a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of crash involving a pedestrian in Milford

MULBERRY, Ohio — 7:40 p.m. Miami Township Fire and EMS stated on Twitter that the pedestrian was transported to University Hospital via Air Care. There is no information on the condition of the pedestrian. 7:29 p.m. First responders are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, Monday evening.
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1017thepoint.com

CRASH INTO COW CLOSES I-70 OVERNIGHT

(Lewisburg, OH)--At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-70 in Preble County overnight, and it appears that a cow on the loose was the cause. Dispatchers had received a call about a cow on the interstate before the crash occurred at just before midnight Tuesday night in the westbound lanes near Lewisburg. A semi struck the cow and was then hit from behind by another vehicle. The shutdown of westbound 70 lasted well into Wednesday morning. There’s no word on the condition of the injured person.
LEWISBURG, OH
WKRC

8 displaced after fire at multi-family unit in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family unit overnight in Westwood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Cheviot Avenue near Evergreen Avenue. Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. Nearly everyone self-evacuated before the firefighters arrived. One victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
WIS-TV

Ohio woman arrested after randomly shooting man at intersection

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman was arrested the day after she shot a man waiting at a stoplight in an unprovoked attack, Springdale police announced Thursday. Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault in connection with the shooting. While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly...
SPRINGDALE, OH
wnewsj.com

OSHP: Two die in one-vehicle Highland County crash

HIGHLAND CO. – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. At approximately 11:08 a.m., Francis Brown, 75, of Greenfield, was operating a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on State Route 138 in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Second River City Correctional Center escapee arrested

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second inmate who escaped from the River City Correctional Center on July 9 has been arrested, according to River City Corrections Executive Director Scott McVey. Shawn Black, 29, was arrested Wednesday in North College Hill, according to Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office....
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after starting fire at Meijer gas station in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing an aggravated arson charge after admitting to starting a fire at a Meijer gas station. Edwin Michaels, 39, poured gasoline on one of the gas pumps and the surrounding area at the fuel station on Main Street on May 30, according to a document from the Hamilton Municipal Court.
HAMILTON, OH
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy