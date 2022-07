Pokemon Journeys is now working its way through the Masters Tournament featuring some of the toughest trainers in the world, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting the stage for a battle between Dragon Champions Cynthia and Iris! When the bracket for the Masters Tournament was first revealed, one of the biggest draws right away was the promise that fans would get to see the various champions from across the regions do battle with one another. We've already seen two battles take place, and now the third match of the quarterfinals is set to begin with the next episode.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO