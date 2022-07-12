ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit Transfer Station open to self-haulers – for now

Buy Now A container used to haul away garbage sits on a trailer Tuesday at the Skagit County Recycling & Transfer Station west of Burlington. The transfer station reopened to self-haulers Tuesday after being closed due to an inability to haul away garbage. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Skagit County Recycling & Transfer Station was running at full speed Tuesday after having to close its doors to some of its customers on Monday.

The transfer station had to close to self-haulers Monday for the second time this summer because it had no way to move waste out by rail. But by Monday evening, the contracted waste hauler Republic Services and BNSF Railway were able to offer enough container space to get things moving again.

It’s a solution that will work for now, though service interruptions have been taking place in several counties around the region due to staffing shortages and the inability to keep containers moving. The Skagit County transfer station had to close for three days in June.

Making it more difficult is the fact that the transfer station staff often don’t know until the evening before whether there will be enough capacity to handle a regular waste load the next day.

That’s why Solid Waste Division Manager Margo Gillaspy advises calling ahead.

“We’re asking people to call our transfer station number, and we will keep that message updated,” she said Tuesday.

That number is 360-416-1570.

