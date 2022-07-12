OBITUARY DONALD J. MILLER

Paul first visited Gainesville, Florida, in 2007. Three years later he relocated to the city and has been living there ever since. I've lived in Gainesville for over 11 years, and before that I was a regular visitor to the city. Overall, I do generally enjoy living here. The University of Florida ensures that there are plenty of young and highly-educated people around to provide the city with a sense of vibrancy. There is lots to see and do for a place of its moderate size.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO