Cedar Key, FL

OBITUARY DONALD J. MILLER

By KNAUFF FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Key News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald J. Miller (Pop), 77 of Cedar Key, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 8 at the Gainesville Veterans Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Don was born in Cedar Key and was a lifelong resident of the area....

cedarkeynews.com

