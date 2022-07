Billy Corgan is stepping up for his community. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his partner Chloe Mendel announced Thursday that they are hosting a livestream charity show to benefit the victims of the July 4 Highland Park, Ill., shooting. “About a week ago, we had the horrible tragedy here on July 4 that took so many lives and injured so many people and really have affected us as a community,” the rocker, who has lived in Highland Park for about 20 years, said in an Instagram video. “So what we want to do on the evening of July 27 is we’re...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO